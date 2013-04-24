Kristy Marcinova

Breeze

Kristy Marcinova
Kristy Marcinova
  • Save
Breeze logo identity simple minimalism typography clouds airy blue breeze atomic duo
Download color palette

A logo I've done a while ago for Breeze through Atomic Duo.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Kristy Marcinova
Kristy Marcinova
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kristy Marcinova

View profile
    • Like