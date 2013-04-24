Natalie Kirejczyk

Contacts widget [GIF] message flat design ui gif animation search bar widget contact address book icon shortcut video
Just another small sneak peek of "contacts" widget with search bar and address book shortcut. Check the @2x or the real pixels version.

