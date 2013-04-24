Mathijs Luijten

Showreel '12 Intro Animation

Showreel '12 Intro Animation debut animation showreel 12 motion graphics primitive
Hey Dribbble, I'm new here!

I made this experimental animation for the intro of my Showreel. You can watch the full reel here: vimeo.com/mathijsluijten. Curious what you guys think of it!

Drafted by @Sjoerd van Rijen

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
