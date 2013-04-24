Alex Wright

Views From The Q

Views From The Q views views from the q web design five q blue sidebar clean minimal white alright sans articles blog animated gif photoshop
Design for blog landing page that contains articles, rogue designs, resources, and contact info.

Featured article is at top and next most recent articles are below it.

View not animated shot here

Don't forget to view @2x :)

Making the web snappy and delightful
