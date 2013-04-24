Beckii Adel

Floralism

Beckii Adel
Beckii Adel
  • Save
Floralism typography font vector hand-drawn display uppercase
Download color palette

Design inspired by 60's psychedelic era and transformed into a font. Character structure based on Novecento. Hand-drawn font transformed into vector in Illustrator. Best used at large sizes and for display text only. Available for free download.

See more: http://www.beckii.com/html/portfolio/floralism.html
Download Floralism: http://www.beckii.com/download/Floralism.ttf

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Beckii Adel
Beckii Adel

More by Beckii Adel

View profile
    • Like