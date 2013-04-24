UI8 Preview

Making some progress on the product site... Here is a small preview of some sort of feature chart along with a buy button mouse over idea to reveal the price.

The reason why we do this is because is not all about selling products, we also want people to try out stuff for free before (hopefully) coming back and getting the full version if they feel like it.

UI8 Should be ready to launch next week.

- - -

Follow here and here to find out when the site goes live.