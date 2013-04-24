Gideon Boomer

SOS

Gideon Boomer
Gideon Boomer
  • Save
SOS drawing illustration bw poster line fight crime heroes comics
Download color palette

Thinking about making very large, very affordable prints of simple-but-beautiful things. This is the first.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Gideon Boomer
Gideon Boomer

More by Gideon Boomer

View profile
    • Like