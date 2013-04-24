Lindsey Naumann

Brighter Days Album on Sale

packaging package design music printed piece photography texas country type
This is a piece I did for my husband a few years ago. He hasn't been singing lately, so we have a ton of these laying around! Do me a favor and buy one here, they're only $5 including shipping! Comes with a free ugly koozie. Oh yeah, and the music is good. If you like Bob Dylan or Van Morrison, there are a couple of nice covers on there too.

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Brand Identity + Packaging Designer
