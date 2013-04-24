Chris Jacobs

The Bundt Cakes

Chris Jacobs
Chris Jacobs
  • Save
The Bundt Cakes logo kickball
Download color palette

I had 40 minutes to design a logo for our Kickball team...they told me the name...and I ran with it.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Chris Jacobs
Chris Jacobs

More by Chris Jacobs

View profile
    • Like