Photoshop Game UI Design Time-lapse with Free PSD

Watch me design a quick interface element while using mostly vector tools with a little help from patterns and custom painted textures.

Watch the Time-Lapse!
Grab the PSD

Let me know what you think...and of course follow the Collective Ray team!

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
