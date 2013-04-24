Ivan Castro

Chili

Ivan Castro
Ivan Castro
  • Save
Chili lettering illustration letterpress devil chili con carne
Download color palette

Work done for the Express Yourself art show, curated by La Trastería. Printed in traditional press with polymer engraving. Photo by La Trastería.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Ivan Castro
Ivan Castro

More by Ivan Castro

View profile
    • Like