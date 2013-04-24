Adi Purdila

eCommerce 1

Adi Purdila
Adi Purdila
Hire Me
  • Save
eCommerce 1 ecommerce cart
Download color palette

Started working on an eCommerce theme a while back. Here's the homepage cart view.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Adi Purdila
Adi Purdila
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Adi Purdila

View profile
    • Like