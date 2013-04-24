Circles iOS Game for iPhone and iPad

Daily shenanigans on 👉🏼 https://twitter.com/joreira

—

Hey guys,

I'm happy to announce Circles Game for iPhone and iPad, now available on the App Store!

- App Store link

- Website

This project has been a collaboration between Ryan Cash (the founder of Snowman), Marcelo Marfil (the magician behind the design), and myself (developer).

I'm really proud of Circles because we built it in a little more than 3 months. Developing Circles as a Universal app was quite challenging in this short amount of time, but it was completely worth the effort. You can play it on your iPad and pick up where you left off on iPhone, all seamlessly. Also make sure to check the smooth animations and sounds. :)

-

This is the second project we've all worked on together – the first being Checkmark for iPhone.

My twitter