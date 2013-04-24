Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza

T&Y

Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Hire Me
  • Save
T&Y logo branding identity script custom lettering mark hand drawn
Download color palette

Been waiting to show this work since early January. Here's one of the rejects.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza

View profile
    • Like