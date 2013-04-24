Manu Gamero

Hey guys! I'm happy to announce I'm working with Ilija Tovilo on Nimblify, a Music app for OSX soon to be published.

It's faster, good looking and comes with new functionalities that have never been included in any previous music app!

We're on Facebook, feel free to say Hi :)

– – –
Press "L" if you can't wait for the new Daft Punk album! :D

