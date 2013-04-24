Beckii Adel

Ice Cream Flavourology

book design packaging sleeve typography graphic design book binding illustration
Find out what your favourite ice cream flavour says about your personality and who you are romantically compatible with.

View more photos at http://www.beckii.com/html/portfolio/icecreamflavourology.html

