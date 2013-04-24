Dave Foster

The 5 Monuments of Cycling [GIF]

The 5 Monuments of Cycling [GIF]
These are the five oldest and most important one day races in cycling. I wanted a poster for myself. I was chasing something that was a bit inscriptional and old for the heritage but also energetic and tough. I could spend 2 days refining all the curves and weights on this til it's perfect, but I kinda like the paper cut feeling.

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
