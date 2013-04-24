Joseph Pearce

Chismosa

Chismosa [GIF] iconitos iconography icons pictograma
Iconic local artifact, a reusable nylon bag typically used by eldery women at markets etc, probably why is it colloquially refered to as a "chismosa" literally meaning "gossiper".

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
