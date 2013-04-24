Dave Keller

Wedding Gift

wedding texture illustration married
I'm working on a gift for a wedding and I'm trying my hand at some more illustration & textures in Illustrator. It's a lot of fun and is coming along quiet nicely.

I'm using some texture techniques that @Brad Woodard showed in his digital illustration class on SkillShare.

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
