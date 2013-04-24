Gregory Soto

Boy Scout Man Presentation

Gregory Soto
Gregory Soto
  • Save
Boy Scout Man Presentation
Download color palette

a few logos made for a made up Vigilante Boy Scout Man! full presentation here: http://gregsoto.co/works/boy-scout-man/

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Gregory Soto
Gregory Soto

More by Gregory Soto

View profile
    • Like