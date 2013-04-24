Rachel Getsinger

Mag Cover for Oregon Association of Nurseries

Mag Cover for Oregon Association of Nurseries cover wood burn hand lettering
Magazine cover shot for Digger featuring their annual Farwest Trade Show. Wood burned type and caught a honey bee (who was not harmed in the making of this project).

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
