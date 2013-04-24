Vic Bell

Industry Conf Rocked

Vic Bell
Vic Bell
Industry Conf
Industry Conf was an absolute blast. Huge thanks to Gav, you should be proud of yourself bud. You did an amazing job.

Hope you all had a blast :)

Vic

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Vic Bell
Vic Bell
Making things, mainly sandwiches.

