Levi Bunyan

lowercase

Levi Bunyan
Levi Bunyan
  • Save
lowercase type typeface lettering lowercase font design
Download color palette

A lowercase set of something I'm working on.

Feedback very much encouraged!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Levi Bunyan
Levi Bunyan

More by Levi Bunyan

View profile
    • Like