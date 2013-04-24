Mathieu Hervouët

Daft Punk Vector Edition Issue 2

Here's the second shot of my "Minimal Helmet Icon Series" feat. the "Daft Punk" Thomas Bangalter.

You can see the first shot here: http://drbl.in/hvgS

More things will come soon !

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
