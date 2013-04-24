Raylene Dodson

Entomology Spread

Raylene Dodson
Raylene Dodson
  • Save
Entomology Spread magazine layout spread
Download color palette

This is one spread from an small magazine insert that I designed.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Raylene Dodson
Raylene Dodson

More by Raylene Dodson

View profile
    • Like