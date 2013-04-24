Tomas Laurinavicius

Dashboard Widgets

Tomas Laurinavicius
Tomas Laurinavicius
  • Save
Dashboard Widgets dashboard widgets ui user interface web design data minimal
Download color palette

Some dashboard widgets for the web app I'm working on.

676fc1b06e8527a89aba2a044411b2dd
Rebound of
Applicant Data Form
By Tomas Laurinavicius
View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Tomas Laurinavicius
Tomas Laurinavicius

More by Tomas Laurinavicius

View profile
    • Like