Chennai Challenge

Chennai Challenge
My brother runs a charity that works with organisations and street kids in Chennai, India. I designed the logo for them in 2009 based on a brand development exercise they underwent. Here you can see the results of some further development, intended to bring the logo up to date, simplifying it and defining it more crisply. To be applied to document folders.

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
