Maureen Hiebert

Poster

Maureen Hiebert
Maureen Hiebert
  • Save
Poster assignment adobe photoshop cs6 movie poster character design digital painting
Download color palette

Full image: http://www.maureencreates.com/portfolio/illustrations/digital/2013/004.jpg

A movie poster designed and painted for class.

Seneca College, Independent Illustration
Structural Drawing II
Adobe Photoshop CS6, 20 hours

Maureen Hiebert
Maureen Hiebert

More by Maureen Hiebert

View profile
    • Like