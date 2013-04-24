Raylene Dodson

Guts by Alex Winston Lyric Book

Raylene Dodson
Raylene Dodson
  • Save
Guts by Alex Winston Lyric Book lyric book
Download color palette

I had a lot of fun with this project for my illustration class. I used photos that I found at a vintage shop in my town.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Raylene Dodson
Raylene Dodson

More by Raylene Dodson

View profile
    • Like