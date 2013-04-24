Dimo Trifonov

TENANT.AT — Logo

Dimo Trifonov
Dimo Trifonov
  • Save
TENANT.AT — Logo tenant tent logo simple minimal old
Download color palette

My new startup — We want to ease the pain when people need to look for a new home.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Dimo Trifonov
Dimo Trifonov

More by Dimo Trifonov

View profile
    • Like