Vadim Mikhnov

Pagination animation [.gif]

Vadim Mikhnov
Vadim Mikhnov
  • Save
Pagination animation [.gif] ios gif pagination animation fun routine ui interface iphone
Download color palette

There’s truth and honor in a mustache. And that’s why I started flying one on the flagpole outside of my house.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Vadim Mikhnov
Vadim Mikhnov
Bringing clarity and meaning to screens around you

More by Vadim Mikhnov

View profile
    • Like