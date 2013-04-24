Utopia Branding

Northern Star Logo Design For Scandinavian Display

Northern Star Logo Design For Scandinavian Display logo icon identity design mark branding gradient star northern north finland snow winter cold shining transparency utopia creative logo design logo designer logotype brand custom made custom branding agency agency studio dalius stuoka deividas bielskis alex tass
A Northern Star logo concept for a firm called Scandinavian Display.

