iDo app icon

I've been working on this amazing app called iDo. iDo is an iPad app for lovers who'll tie the knot really soon. It provides easy to use standard and customizable to-do lists that hopefully will limit the amount of bridezillas in this world. Of course, there's a lot more to the app, so stay tuned.

Iconwise, I tried to keep the app icon super simple yet recognizable. And the white background, does not only make the icon stand out, it also fits the wedding-theme perfectly.

