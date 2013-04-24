iDo app icon

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I've been working on this amazing app called iDo. iDo is an iPad app for lovers who'll tie the knot really soon. It provides easy to use standard and customizable to-do lists that hopefully will limit the amount of bridezillas in this world. Of course, there's a lot more to the app, so stay tuned.
Iconwise, I tried to keep the app icon super simple yet recognizable. And the white background, does not only make the icon stand out, it also fits the wedding-theme perfectly.
Birdsound