Kim Wouters

iDo app icon

Kim Wouters
Kim Wouters
  • Save
iDo app icon ido wedding app icon icon wedding ring ring diamond todo simple flat white avenir
Download color palette

I've been working on this amazing app called iDo. iDo is an iPad app for lovers who'll tie the knot really soon. It provides easy to use standard and customizable to-do lists that hopefully will limit the amount of bridezillas in this world. Of course, there's a lot more to the app, so stay tuned.

Iconwise, I tried to keep the app icon super simple yet recognizable. And the white background, does not only make the icon stand out, it also fits the wedding-theme perfectly.

Birdsound

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Kim Wouters
Kim Wouters

More by Kim Wouters

View profile
    • Like