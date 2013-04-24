Eric Eggert

RWD Workshop

Eric Eggert
Eric Eggert
  • Save
RWD Workshop font:nexa nexa sans-serif rwd workshop webfonts html
Download color palette

The first attempt of my title slide for my upcoming (in-house) Responsive Web Design workshop.

(It’s all HTML, CSS, and webfonts. Icons are also webfonts.)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Eric Eggert
Eric Eggert

More by Eric Eggert

View profile
    • Like