Alphabet Glyphs

simple icons I am making for my son for an alphabet book. still tweaking them, but it was a project I started a while back, in hopes of getting it done for christmas, which didn't happen.

thoughts or feedback is welcome. I'll post more later, i've got all 26 'done'.

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
