Dushan Milic

Erykah Badu

Dushan Milic
Dushan Milic
  • Save
Erykah Badu erykah badu music illustration soul drawing colour
Download color palette

Here's a colour variation for an illustration for Vibe Magazine.

See another/final version here: http://dushanmilic.com/illustrations/erykah-badu/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Dushan Milic
Dushan Milic

More by Dushan Milic

View profile
    • Like