The Weekly 30 - "Monster"

weekly 30 project typography lettering illustration eye bite drawing
The Weekly 30 is a half hour design challenge we have at work. Make anything you want within the theme – and do it quick because you only have 30 minutes! Played around with some type, and made a lil gif out of it... enjoy!

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
