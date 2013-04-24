Aleksei Chistiakov

Google Now FGC Widget

I'm working on one of the projects within my Master program in UAB. We're making a very simple android application allowing to get the schedules of trains of Ferrocarriles. ¿Per què no? )))

Meet the widget for Google Now I've made from the parts of the design I'm working on right now. I think it's a must have feature if you live in Barcelona.

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
