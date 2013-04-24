Jory Raphael

Romantic Picnic Icon

Jory Raphael
Jory Raphael
  • Save
Romantic Picnic Icon picnic vector symbolicons baguette bread wine bottle basket icon
Download color palette

Another entry in the Year of Icons. Download it here: http://sensibleworld.com/news/icon-114-picnic-romantic/

E5958ecb12d3002529dfbb878a200566
Rebound of
Year of Icons
By Jory Raphael
View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Jory Raphael
Jory Raphael
I draw (very small) pictures.

More by Jory Raphael

View profile
    • Like