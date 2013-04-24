Jord Riekwel

DS/SD Monogram

Jord Riekwel
Jord Riekwel
  • Save
DS/SD Monogram logo mark identity custom type type custom s d unused
Download color palette

I don't often do custom type. But when I do, it looks like this.

For now, this is going unused. It was a nice experience to make it and learn from the process.

I have great respect for those that are talented at great custom typography.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Jord Riekwel
Jord Riekwel
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jord Riekwel

View profile
    • Like