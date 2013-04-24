Jim Basio

Contactually Landing Page

Jim Basio
Jim Basio
  • Save
Contactually Landing Page design ui website user interface desktop mobile screen contactually ux
Download color palette

New landing page in the works for Contactually.com to highlight new 2.0 features.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Jim Basio
Jim Basio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jim Basio

View profile
    • Like