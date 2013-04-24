Pierre Georges

Tumblr

Pierre Georges
Pierre Georges
Hire Me
  • Save
Tumblr nerval pierre georges web web design flat minimal clean black dark stories video gallery thumbnails filter navigation tumblr flux search button interface ui ux social media network emma watson
Download color palette

Redesign of Tumblr

Pierre Georges
Pierre Georges
I design websites, apps and visual identities
Hire Me

More by Pierre Georges

View profile
    • Like