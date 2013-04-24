Kemie Guaida

Face

Kemie Guaida
Kemie Guaida
  • Save
Face cartoon character face vector illustration boy kid
Download color palette

working on a cartoon character

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Kemie Guaida
Kemie Guaida
Digital designer: UX, illustration, type

More by Kemie Guaida

View profile
    • Like