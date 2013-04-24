Sab Jhitta

H&P

Sab Jhitta
Sab Jhitta
  • Save
H&P wax stamp branding logo gold brass ampersand
Download color palette

Simple wax stamp created for a wedding project.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Sab Jhitta
Sab Jhitta
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sab Jhitta

View profile
    • Like