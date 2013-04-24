Craig Gephart

The Jake 2

Craig Gephart
Craig Gephart
  • Save
The Jake 2 cleveland baseball jacobs field stadium ballpark line drawing isometric
Download color palette

Second process shot. The Cleveland skyline takes shape...

2aa3e9e17b46abe91a8f65ed471c5856
Rebound of
The Jake 1
By Craig Gephart
View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Craig Gephart
Craig Gephart

More by Craig Gephart

View profile
    • Like