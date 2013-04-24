Axel Bouaziz

Zoning

Zoning wire wires wireframe zoning ios iphone blue red
Recently, I was searching how to present information and make efficient schema for clients presentations. I search through Dribbble and find something I really liked at first sight made by Jeff Broderick.

I decided to make a first try using this set of colors. I will certainly build my own set quickly.

Rebound of
Map Wires
By Jeff Broderick
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
