Better Driver - Safer Driving

Context:

Most people who drive regularly handle their phone while driving, and narrowly avoid life-altering accidents. Smartphones and the vast majority of apps are designed to be addictive and even big companies are yet to deliver a solution that helps people use their phone less. Their efforts are directionally correct such as Siri and Driving mode however, they have achieved limited success in reducing phone handling.

Approach:

There is a lot of interest in behaviour change offerings in the market and from this understanding, it is better to combine context & behaviour change to build a coaching system that learns & adapts from day one. So, we tried building a driver coaching app that helps users reduce their phone usage while driving.

Check out: https://www.behance.net/gallery/90816579/Better-Driver

https://www.sentiance.com/