ankur

Better Driver - Safer Driving

ankur
ankur
  • Save
Better Driver - Safer Driving mobile reduce risk phone usage safer driving better driver invision sketch ui ux product design
Download color palette

Context:
Most people who drive regularly handle their phone while driving, and narrowly avoid life-altering accidents. Smartphones and the vast majority of apps are designed to be addictive and even big companies are yet to deliver a solution that helps people use their phone less. Their efforts are directionally correct such as Siri and Driving mode however, they have achieved limited success in reducing phone handling.
Approach:
There is a lot of interest in behaviour change offerings in the market and from this understanding, it is better to combine context & behaviour change to build a coaching system that learns & adapts from day one. So, we tried building a driver coaching app that helps users reduce their phone usage while driving.
Check out: https://www.behance.net/gallery/90816579/Better-Driver
https://www.sentiance.com/

ankur
ankur

More by ankur

View profile
    • Like