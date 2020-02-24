MTH Industries Portfolio Site

The Integrated Marketing team at Digital Initiatives and I put together a large portfolio update for MTH Industries, a glass and metal fabricator in Chicagoland that has done a lot of icon Chicago-based projects including the construction of the “Skygate” sculpture at Millennium Park (aka “the bean”), the Sky Deck at Willis/Sears tower, and the flagship Apple Store to name a few.

I wanted the project to focus on these projects via a large hero carousel of projects with big full color images that linked to the projects to really show off these iconic Chicago destinations. Within the project view, I designed the pages with a full grid gallery of photos that you can view without having to scroll through a clicker carousel.

In the design I also wanted to convey the dayglow color that the MTH workers tend to wear: dayglow yellow, orange and green, through the underlines of the headings and CTA buttons.

Went with a serif font for the hero carousel title text to give a nice big bold treatment to the project name while also adding some class to the title card against the MTH navy background. Also wanted to convey construction, blueprints, and bluecollar workers with a hard edged san-serif font.

View the MTH Industries site here