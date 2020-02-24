Desk Mat Mockups Set

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
• Full presentation on rebrandy.net
• Full presentation on Creative Market
• Download from Gumroad
Product includes:
• 4 psd with desk mat 50x90 cm (right and left side, top and right top view);
• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);
Editable elements:
• desk mat color and design;
• stitching color;
• screen color and design;
• highlights;
• shadows;