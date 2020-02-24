PC Bancard - Logo Concepts

Recently i've been working on the Platinum Choice Bancard rebrand 💳

PC Bancard is a tech company specialized on card payment systems that motivates people through Cash Discounting Programs 💰

After creating a moodboard and sketching dozens of sketches, i hoped on a call with the owners of the company and we narrowed the options down to this three.

Concept one represents a discount sign and the letter P.

Concept two represents a discount tag and a P.

Concept three includes two hands, which form a $ on their negative space.

Which one do you prefer?

