PC Bancard - Logo Concepts

PC Bancard - Logo Concepts design logo smart mark identity designer typography brand logotype designer logomark discount $ negative space logos lettermark logomarks app logo p letter branding brand identity rebrand for sale unused buy
Recently i've been working on the Platinum Choice Bancard rebrand 💳

PC Bancard is a tech company specialized on card payment systems that motivates people through Cash Discounting Programs 💰

After creating a moodboard and sketching dozens of sketches, i hoped on a call with the owners of the company and we narrowed the options down to this three.

Concept one represents a discount sign and the letter P.

Concept two represents a discount tag and a P.

Concept three includes two hands, which form a $ on their negative space.

Which one do you prefer?

Got a project? Let's work together!

