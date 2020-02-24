PC Bancard - Logo Concepts

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Recently i've been working on the Platinum Choice Bancard rebrand 💳
PC Bancard is a tech company specialized on card payment systems that motivates people through Cash Discounting Programs 💰
After creating a moodboard and sketching dozens of sketches, i hoped on a call with the owners of the company and we narrowed the options down to this three.
Concept one represents a discount sign and the letter P.
Concept two represents a discount tag and a P.
Concept three includes two hands, which form a $ on their negative space.
Which one do you prefer?
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com